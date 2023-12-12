Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires 14,306 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Point72 Europe London LLP increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,306 shares during the quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,153,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,811,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,106,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,567,102,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,994,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,894,000 after buying an additional 87,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,985,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $954,778,000 after buying an additional 55,623 shares in the last quarter. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.96. 101,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,270. The firm has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,744 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,468 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

