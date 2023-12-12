Point72 Europe London LLP Cuts Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Point72 Europe London LLP lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 155,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.7% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 521,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,697,000 after acquiring an additional 103,846 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BK traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. The company had a trading volume of 582,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,626. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Get Our Latest Report on BK

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.