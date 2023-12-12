Point72 Europe London LLP Has $6.84 Million Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR remained flat at $83.96 during midday trading on Tuesday. 233,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,380. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.23 and a 12-month high of $95.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.71. The firm has a market cap of $35.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.73.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.04. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,868,364.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 26,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.82, for a total transaction of $2,419,273.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 948,111 shares in the company, valued at $87,055,552.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 11,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total value of $1,069,438.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 463,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,868,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 523,717 shares of company stock worth $45,759,338. Insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.