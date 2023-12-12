Point72 Europe London LLP Purchases New Holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 359,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,020,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,040,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 2nd quarter valued at about $948,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Farfetch by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 33,981,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,250,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Farfetch by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 354,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 232,475 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Stock Down 2.2 %

Farfetch stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 27,046,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,158,961. Farfetch Ltd has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Farfetch from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Farfetch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.03.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

