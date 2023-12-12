Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $2.52 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,749,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fiserv by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 110,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,998,000 after acquiring an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,723,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

