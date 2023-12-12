Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $3.48 Million Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,535,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,779,000 after purchasing an additional 36,304 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,281,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,694,000 after acquiring an additional 376,704 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,615,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,241,000 after acquiring an additional 141,000 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 2,434,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,061 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,887,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,431,588. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $34.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.75.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

