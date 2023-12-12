Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $4.98 Million Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 462,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 313.4% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of HBAN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 2,823,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,724,232. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.87. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.13 and a one year high of $15.62.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 2,750 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $30,167.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,502,621.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HBAN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

View Our Latest Report on HBAN

About Huntington Bancshares

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.