Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Has $3.92 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 911,419 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 1.0% of Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,815,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,919,000 after acquiring an additional 142,563 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,034,187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,127,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,057 shares in the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,563,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $977,231,000 after purchasing an additional 352,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,443,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $964,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 7,281,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $744,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,018 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $151.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $71.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,764,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,467,199. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $70.08 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $180.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.60.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

