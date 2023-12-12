Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $6,203,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,586,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Chevron by 55.9% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 195,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,733,000 after buying an additional 70,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RAM Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.09. 2,071,049 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,479. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $140.72 and a 52 week high of $187.81. The firm has a market cap of $270.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.89.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

