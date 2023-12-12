Pointe Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,396 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,313.1% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 436,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 405,301 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 101,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.53. 1,525,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,703,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84. The company has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

