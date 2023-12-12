Pointe Capital Management LLC Has $263,000 Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,699,000 after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 54,586 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.54. 557,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,648,574. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.64.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 22.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.77.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,490.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,931,180. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

