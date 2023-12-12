Pointe Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 6,500.0% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $25,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Linde in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.00.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,158,796.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of Linde stock traded up $13.92 on Tuesday, hitting $422.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,125. The stock has a market cap of $204.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $302.17 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $390.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $381.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

