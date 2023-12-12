Pointe Capital Management LLC Sells 67 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 30.2% during the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 18,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,546,000 after buying an additional 198,026 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $376,000. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,392.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MMC traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $200.18. 199,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,583. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $201.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 15.61%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $196.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.38.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

