PointState Capital LP Boosts Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

PointState Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,190,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,202 shares during the period. Marathon Oil makes up approximately 1.8% of PointState Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $73,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,381,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,655.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total transaction of $1,381,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 53,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $1,444,551.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,811.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 341,470 shares of company stock worth $9,341,479 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $23.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,810,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,730,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $20.57 and a 52-week high of $32.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Marathon Oil announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 14.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

