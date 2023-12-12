PointState Capital LP Decreases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

PointState Capital LP cut its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,442,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,947,707 shares during the quarter. PG&E accounts for 1.0% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in PG&E were worth $42,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PG&E by 44.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 103,767 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 86.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PG&E by 190.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 120,468 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PG&E by 3.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PG&E during the first quarter worth about $154,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG&E Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PCG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,585,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,250,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.71 and its 200-day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.19.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.79.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

