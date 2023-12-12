PointState Capital LP Invests $14.22 Million in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PointState Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,221,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $161.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.05, for a total transaction of $601,823.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,653,589.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE ETN traded up $1.17 on Tuesday, reaching $235.85. The company had a trading volume of 216,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,793. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $150.86 and a 1 year high of $240.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.55 and a 200-day moving average of $211.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

