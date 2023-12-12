PointState Capital LP Invests $34.39 Million in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 528,656 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,394,000. KBR accounts for approximately 0.8% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.39% of KBR at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,701,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.8% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 278,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 400,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,068,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,987,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 261,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

KBR Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:KBR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.19. The stock had a trading volume of 341,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,298. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $47.70 and a one year high of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.27 and a 200 day moving average of $59.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. KBR had a positive return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.53 per share, for a total transaction of $257,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 147,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile



KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

