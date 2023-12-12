PointState Capital LP Purchases 173,536 Shares of Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

PointState Capital LP grew its position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 21.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 975,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,536 shares during the quarter. PointState Capital LP’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $23,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIST. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the second quarter valued at $380,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 70.5% in the second quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Energy in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 14.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 921,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,217,000 after acquiring an additional 118,800 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 12,566 shares during the period. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIST shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Vista Energy Price Performance

Vista Energy stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,980. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 2.00.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $289.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.83 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 39.01% and a net margin of 29.99%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

