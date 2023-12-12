PointState Capital LP Purchases Shares of 1,059,399 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,059,399 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $61,445,000. Las Vegas Sands accounts for approximately 1.5% of PointState Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. PointState Capital LP owned approximately 0.14% of Las Vegas Sands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,712 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,897 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.66. The stock had a trading volume of 798,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.77 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.