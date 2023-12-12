Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 40,900 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $24,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $134,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SSD traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $181.30. 8,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,652. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $183.67.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $580.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.07 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 16.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.97%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

