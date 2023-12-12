Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $14.01 Million Stock Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Pinterest worth $14,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $269,483.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $269,483.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,708 shares in the company, valued at $5,046,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine Deputy sold 45,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $1,195,651.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,263,657.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,325,621. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:PINS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,690,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,314,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.85. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $35.92.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.
