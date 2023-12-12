Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Has $16.26 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,721 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Vaxcyte worth $16,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Vaxcyte by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vaxcyte by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PCVX traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.68. 60,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,140. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.87. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $58.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,651.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $367,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,651.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,236 shares of company stock worth $5,127,345. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PCVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

