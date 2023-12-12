Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Lowers Position in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,111,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606,691 shares during the quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $19,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRDO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Credo Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRDO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.23. 429,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,344. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.19.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 7.98% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Credo Technology Group news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $39,544.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Adam Thorngate-Gottlund sold 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total value of $39,544.32. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 237,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $210,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,942,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,312,166.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,565 shares of company stock valued at $10,867,073 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.89% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.