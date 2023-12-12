Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes $12.65 Million Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,650,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PPG shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.44.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $145.72. 310,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,764. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.32 and a 1 year high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.38.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.55%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

