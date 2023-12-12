Polar Capital Holdings plc (POLR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 14 on January 12th

Polar Capital Holdings plc (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Polar Capital Stock Performance

Shares of POLR stock opened at GBX 438.33 ($5.50) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 431.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 469.35. The stock has a market cap of £443.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,262.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.22. Polar Capital has a 1 year low of GBX 385 ($4.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 559.48 ($7.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.60.

About Polar Capital

