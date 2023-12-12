Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $368.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $371.00.

POOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $378.00.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $355.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pool has a 1-year low of $295.95 and a 1-year high of $423.97.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pool

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pool by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,204,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,021,000 after buying an additional 462,507 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Pool by 56.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 865,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,156,000 after buying an additional 313,190 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $72,756,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Pool by 463.2% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 240,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,686,000 after buying an additional 197,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $65,725,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

