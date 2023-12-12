Port Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Port Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in AON in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.63. 57,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,073. The stock has a market cap of $66.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.08. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $322.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

