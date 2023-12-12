Port Capital LLC Has $50.57 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 382,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 3.0% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $50,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Progressive by 95.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth about $101,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Stock Up 0.3 %

PGR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.91. 172,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,604,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.26. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $111.41 and a 1 year high of $164.85.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Progressive

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,597,691.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total value of $14,660,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,863,574.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,342 shares of company stock valued at $20,462,071. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.