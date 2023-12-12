Port Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Port Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,210 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for approximately 2.5% of Port Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Port Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $41,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 374.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $234,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,289.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 88,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $10,005,216.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,995,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,913 shares of company stock worth $12,415,130 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICE

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ICE traded up $1.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 434,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,480,283. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.22.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 38.98%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.