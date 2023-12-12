Port Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,491 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Port Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $728,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,274.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 41,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,677,000 after buying an additional 38,551 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,399,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 2,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 211.7% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 8,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.41, for a total transaction of $4,544,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,607,231.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $492.86. The stock had a trading volume of 150,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $473.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $509.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.60 and a 12-month high of $609.85. The stock has a market cap of $190.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $5.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.61 by $0.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $603.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

