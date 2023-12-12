Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PTLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Portillo’s from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Portillo’s in a report on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Portillo’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Portillo’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTLO opened at $15.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. Portillo’s has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.82 million, a P/E ratio of 61.39, a PEG ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Portillo’s (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Portillo’s had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $166.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. On average, research analysts predict that Portillo’s will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. The company also offers its products through its website.

