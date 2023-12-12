PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Bought by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,362,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 593,535 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in PPL were worth $141,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PPL by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,465,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,838,055,000 after buying an additional 9,298,570 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in PPL by 25,537.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,157,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,914,000 after buying an additional 6,132,992 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,809,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,265,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,056,000. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,247,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,453,070. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $31.74.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 86.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

