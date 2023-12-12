Prana Capital Management LP Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prana Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 42,309 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.7% of Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,883,117,000 after purchasing an additional 96,674,131 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.3 %

BLK stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $754.62. The stock had a trading volume of 53,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,029. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $781.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $673.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $686.64. The firm has a market cap of $112.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.10%.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

