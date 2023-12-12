Prana Capital Management LP Takes $18.17 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 104,278 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,165,000. American Express accounts for about 1.2% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 44.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen began coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,500. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $182.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.