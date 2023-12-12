Prana Capital Management LP Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,305,000. Elevance Health comprises about 1.4% of Prana Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $565.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

ELV stock traded up $7.89 on Tuesday, reaching $483.99. 138,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $544.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $455.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 3.61%. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

