Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 24,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.3% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $20,114,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.69. 1,252,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,104,666. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.17. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

