Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 52,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,261,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 5.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,195,935 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,026,000 after acquiring an additional 437,339 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 447,184 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after buying an additional 193,516 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,950,123 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,531,000 after purchasing an additional 184,674 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BGY traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. 57,952 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,576. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.19. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.66.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

