Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,921,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after buying an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,001,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,287,000 after buying an additional 428,141 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 14.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,912,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,476,000 after buying an additional 4,477,196 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,979,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,461,000 after acquiring an additional 94,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

VICI Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:VICI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,575,652. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $35.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.33.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 69.46%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

