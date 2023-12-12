Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,730 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,730 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after acquiring an additional 356,265 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after acquiring an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after acquiring an additional 691,952 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 243,285 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $62.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NEP traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.19. The company had a trading volume of 562,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,116. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $77.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.07.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 260.90%.

About NextEra Energy Partners

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.