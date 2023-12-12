Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.05 Million in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 74,366.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 110.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 208,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after buying an additional 83,522 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 209,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 756,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 103,030 shares in the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DBMF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.01. 21,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,395. The company has a market cap of $689.30 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.63 and a one year high of $31.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.79.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

