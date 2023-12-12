Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total value of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,424,221 shares in the company, valued at $37,150,222,216.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:MA traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.89. The company had a trading volume of 501,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,628,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $336.43 and a 52 week high of $418.60. The company has a market capitalization of $391.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.96.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.86%.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
