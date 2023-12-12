Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $527,000 in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. State of Wyoming grew its position in Paycor HCM by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Paycor HCM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM Stock Performance

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,478. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.13 and a 52 week high of $28.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -43.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. The company had revenue of $143.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PYCR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Paycor HCM from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.94.

Insider Transactions at Paycor HCM

In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $103,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,254,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, major shareholder Aggregator Lp Pride sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $103,250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,179,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,254,444.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 261,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,012,260 shares of company stock valued at $103,503,822 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

