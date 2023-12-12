Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.08 Million Investment in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,538 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRP. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 5.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,419 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 8.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $45,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,420.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday, October 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KRP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 107,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.95 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $15.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 29.89%. The business had revenue of $67.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. This is a boost from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 161.91%.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

(Free Report)

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.