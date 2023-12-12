Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $3.57 Million Investment in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 454,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,000. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 185.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 185,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 120,579 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 374,892 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 296,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 47,790 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $676,000.

Get BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 375,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,769,248.02. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39,117,125 shares in the company, valued at $288,293,211.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,275,550 shares of company stock worth $64,223,777.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $7.39. 351,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,723. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $8.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.40.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0449 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.