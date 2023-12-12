Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,547 SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLYFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 25,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLY. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth about $220,000.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. 32,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,750. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.97. The company has a market cap of $524.95 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 0.70. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $29.25.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

