Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 59,365 Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 59,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PREF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 319,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 469,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 71,246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 231.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 338,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 139,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 36,987 shares during the period.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.17. The stock had a trading volume of 55,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,204. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 52 week low of $16.17 and a 52 week high of $18.10.

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Company Profile

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

