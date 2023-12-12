Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.41 Million Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the second quarter valued at $187,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in Clearway Energy by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 214,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after buying an additional 29,058 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 23.3% during the second quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group raised its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Castellan Group now owns 80,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.32. The stock had a trading volume of 120,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,466. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.59 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.63 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 4.05%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.3964 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 345.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CWEN. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Clearway Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Clearway Energy

(Free Report)

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

