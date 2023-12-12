Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,637,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,423,000 after acquiring an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1,025.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 77,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 70,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 314,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 62,381 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The stock had a trading volume of 11,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,366. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $37.00 and a one year high of $45.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average is $42.37.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

