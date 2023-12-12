Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $1.81 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,497,927,000 after acquiring an additional 199,871,215 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after buying an additional 28,582,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,587,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,762. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $425.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.36 and its 200 day moving average is $404.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

