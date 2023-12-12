Private Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,538 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Private Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Visteon comprises 2.2% of Private Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visteon were worth $18,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Visteon by 3,499.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 46,716 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,004,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visteon alerts:

Visteon Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Visteon stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $123.70. 16,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,736. Visteon Co. has a one year low of $108.65 and a one year high of $171.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day moving average of $136.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

VC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.86.

View Our Latest Report on VC

Insider Activity at Visteon

In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 14,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total value of $2,075,545.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,691,288.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visteon Profile

(Free Report)

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.